Last week, several members of the Wankhede groundstaff returned with positive Covid-19 reports and this resulted in some franchises sweating over this very fact.Full Article
IPL 2021: 2 more groundstaff, one plumber test positive for COVID-19 at Wankhede
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
IPL 2021: T20 league affected with more COVID-19 cases days before tournament opener
Two ground staff members and one plumber have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
DNA