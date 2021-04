As reported by Autosport last month, Paffett will reunite with the manufacturer with which he scored two titles, 23 race wins and 48 podiums in a 15-year stint in the DTM between 2003-18.

The British driver will race for the Mucke Motorsport team, which is entering the DTM this year with a single Mercedes-AMG GT3 following the series’ decision to scrap Class One regulations.

