West Ham complete permanent signing of Craig Dawson from Watford after impressive loan spell helps propel Hammers into Champions League contention
Published
West Ham United have confirmed the permanent signing of Craig Dawson from Watford. The central defender was relegated with the Hornets last season but was given another Premier League chance when David Moyes came calling with a loan offer. Initially drafted in for his experience and to provide cover, Dawson was forced to settle for […]Full Article