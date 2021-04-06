‘This is a great move for Carolina’ — Shannon Sharpe on Panthers acquiring Jets’ QB Sam Darnold | UNDISPUTED

It appears the New York Jets will indeed be drafting a quarterback with the 2nd-overall pick like most experts projected. Yesterday, they finally traded away former number 3 overall pick Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers. In return, New York received a 6th-round pick this year, and a 2nd and a 4th next year. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon have to say about Darnold's new future with the Panthers.