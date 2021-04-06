Stephen Hendry urges Jimmy White not to retire following qualifying defeat
Published
Stephen Hendry urges old rival Jimmy White not to retire despite leaving him on the brink of losing his place on the professional tour.Full Article
Published
Stephen Hendry urges old rival Jimmy White not to retire despite leaving him on the brink of losing his place on the professional tour.Full Article
Stephen Hendry urges old rival Jimmy White not to retire despite leaving him on the brink of losing his place on the professional..
BBC Local News: London -- Seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry beats old rival Jimmy White in the first round of qualifying for..