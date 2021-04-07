Timbers and Marathon play to 2-2 draw in CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16

The Portland Timbers and CD Marathon play to a 2-2 draw in an exciting first leg of their CONCACAF Round of 16 matchup in Honduras. The two teams will face off again in Portland on Tuesday, April 13.

