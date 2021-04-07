The Portland Timbers and CD Marathon play to a 2-2 draw in an exciting first leg of their CONCACAF Round of 16 matchup in Honduras. The two teams will face off again in Portland on Tuesday, April 13.Full Article
Timbers and Marathon play to 2-2 draw in CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16
