Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole pitched seven innings striking out 13 batters in New York's 7-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles.Full Article
Gerrit Cole strikes out 13 to lead Yankees to 7-2 win over Orioles
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Yankees' Gerrit Cole strikes out 13 vs. Orioles in best start since joining team
Cole walked zero in seven shutout innings
CBS Sports
With personal catcher back, Yankees ace Gerrit Cole fans 13Â Orioles inÂ seven innnings
Kyle Higashioka was behind the plate to catch Cole, who was sharp in his second outing of the season.
Newsday