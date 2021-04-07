Nate Lowe homers twice as Rangers pick up 7-4 win over Blue Jays

Nate Lowe had an excellent game Tuesday evening for the Texas Rangers, going 3-for-4 with four RBI and two homers. The Rangers would go on to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays by a score of 7-4.

