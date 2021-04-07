Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland tipped to join Juventus as Cristiano Ronaldo transfer shows they have financial firepower

Juventus could ‘easily’ sign in-demand forward Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer. That’s according to Tony Cascarino, who believes Juventus’ ability to spend £99.2million on a 33-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018 shows they have the financial firepower to bring in Haaland. The Dortmund striker is believed to be valued at around £150m having scored 34 […]

