Nike suspends endorsement arrangement with Deshaun Watson over sexual misconduct allegations
Published
Nike has suspended its endorsement arrangement with Texans QB Deshaun Watson amid sexual misconduct and assault allegations levied against him.
Published
Nike has suspended its endorsement arrangement with Texans QB Deshaun Watson amid sexual misconduct and assault allegations levied against him.
Nike -- one of the largest sports apparel companies in the world -- has "suspended" its relationship with Deshaun Watson amid the..