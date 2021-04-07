Man City star Aguero is expected to be a target for the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and PSG when he becomes a free agent this summer - but Chelsea could have a key advantageFull Article
Sergio Aguero 'tempted' by Chelsea transfer due to personal Premier League goal
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Transfer rumours: Haaland, Salah, Aguero, Mbappe, Odegaard, Kane
Liverpool have concerns over Mohamed Salah, Chelsea eye Sergio Aguero, Premier League sides chase Florian Thauvin, plus more.
BBC Sport
Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Jack Grealish and Romelu Lukaku all likely to be on Man City’s transfer list with Sergio Aguero set to leave club after ten years
After ten years, 257 goals and 13 trophies, Sergio Aguero’s glittering decade at Manchester City will come to an end this summer...
talkSPORT