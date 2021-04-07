Vols freshman Johnson declares for NBA draft
Published
Keon Johnson, a freshman at Tennessee and the No. 6 prospect in the ESPN 100, is declaring for the NBA draft.Full Article
Duke freshman Jalen Johnson has decided to forgo the remainder of the college basketball season in order to prepare for the NBA..
Johnson is an athletic wing and great defender who needs to improve his 3-point shot