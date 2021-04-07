Arsenal star Willian says he is sometimes afraid to look at his phone after suffering abuse on social media and wanted to delete his accounts - but has faith in football's lawmakers ahead of clash with Slavia, who are embroiled in a race stormFull Article
Willian says Arsenal will let UEFA deal with any racism against Slavia Prague
Daily Star0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Every word Willian said on racist abuse, his Arsenal form and trophy ambitions
Football.london
The Brazilian winger has spoken to the press ahead of the Gunners' Europa League quarter final first leg clash with Slavia Prague..