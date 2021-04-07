Colin Cowherd: Aaron Rodgers is ‘mostly’ committed to Green Bay | THE HERD

Aaron Rodgers has voiced interest in hosting Jeopardy full time after making a guest appearance, casting shadow on his future in Green Bay. Colin Cowherd responds to this, and points out that this is Aaron creating a new reality. The Packers have shown they are 'mostly' interested in him, and Colin believes it's healthy that Aaron feels the same.

