Aaron Rodgers has voiced interest in hosting Jeopardy full time after making a guest appearance, casting shadow on his future in Green Bay. Colin Cowherd responds to this, and points out that this is Aaron creating a new reality. The Packers have shown they are 'mostly' interested in him, and Colin believes it's healthy that Aaron feels the same.Full Article
Colin Cowherd: Aaron Rodgers is ‘mostly’ committed to Green Bay | THE HERD
