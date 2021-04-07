Former Top Gear host and Nurburgring legend Sabine Schmitz died last month having had a good relationship with Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May on the popular showFull Article
Sabine Schmitz “humiliated” Jeremy Clarkson as he recalls Top Gear challenge
Former Top Gear co-host Sabine Schmitz has died aged 51
Former 'Top Gear' co-host Sabine Schmitz has passed away aged 51 following a three-year battle with cancer.
