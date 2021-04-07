Bayern Munich 2-3 Paris St-Germain: Kylian Mbappe scores twice as PSG win thriller

Kylian Mbappe scores twice as Paris St-Germain win at title holders Bayern Munich in a thrilling Champions League quarter-final first leg.

