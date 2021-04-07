Bayern Munich 2-3 Paris St-Germain: Kylian Mbappe scores twice as PSG win thriller
Published
Kylian Mbappe scores twice as Paris St-Germain win at title holders Bayern Munich in a thrilling Champions League quarter-final first leg.Full Article
Published
Kylian Mbappe scores twice as Paris St-Germain win at title holders Bayern Munich in a thrilling Champions League quarter-final first leg.Full Article
PSG raced into a 2-0 lead after just 28 minutes behind closed doors at the Allianz Arena as Neymar created goals for Mbappe and..
Kylian Mbappe declared “I’m not here to hide” as the star forward warned he is ready to do more damage to Bayern Munich after..