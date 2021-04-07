Mason Mount hailed as ‘Chelsea’s brightest player’ after he and Ben Chilwell net brilliant first Champions League goals to put Blues in control of quarter-final tie vs Porto
Mason Mount was labelled ‘Chelsea’s brightest player’ after he and Ben Chilwell fired in their first Champions League goals to put the Blues in a commanding position in their Champions League quarter-final tie against Porto. Mount expertly put Chelsea ahead before half time as he brilliantly spun on the half-turn to leave a Porto defender […]Full Article