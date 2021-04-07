Conor Benn vs Samuel Vargas date: UK start time, TV channel, live stream and undercard – Nigel Benn’s unbeaten son in action this weekend
Conor Benn, son of former world champion boxer Nigel Benn, returns to the ring this weekend to face off against Samuel Vargas. The 25-year-old Brit is unbeaten in his 17 professional bouts to date and saw off Sebastian Formella last November. He will now defend his WBA continental welterweight title in London against Canadian-Colombian Vargas.