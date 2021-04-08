Club America defeated C.D. Olimpia in first leg of their CONCACAF Champions League matchup, 2-1. Legendary Mexican goalkeeper Memo Ochoa lost his clean sheet late, but America still cruised to the 2-1 win.Full Article
Club America dominated C.D. Olimpia 2-1 in the first leg of CONCACAF Champions League
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Toronto FC earns draw with Club León in 1st leg of CONCACAF Champions League tie
Toronto FC, despite missing some key personnel, held Club Leon to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their Scotiabank CONCACAF..
CBC.ca