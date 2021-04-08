Club America dominated C.D. Olimpia 2-1 in the first leg of CONCACAF Champions League

Club America dominated C.D. Olimpia 2-1 in the first leg of CONCACAF Champions League

FOX Sports

Published

Club America defeated C.D. Olimpia in first leg of their CONCACAF Champions League matchup, 2-1. Legendary Mexican goalkeeper Memo Ochoa lost his clean sheet late, but America still cruised to the 2-1 win.

Full Article