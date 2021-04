Formula 1 fans have known for a long time that Verstappen has the speed to challenge for world titles. Now he seems to have the car with Red Bull’s RB16B, the one question that remains is: can he rein himself in to avoid throwing crucial points away in a championship fight?

Verstappen has never won a title in car racing but, as he tells Alex Kalinauckas, he has done so in karting. Knowing ...Keep reading