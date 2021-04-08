Mason Mount scored his eighth goal of the season for Chelsea as he netted the opener as the Blues won 2-0 against Porto in Seville in their Champions League quarter-final first legFull Article
Declan Rice hails Mason Mount after his goal in Chelsea's win against Porto
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Tuchel full of praise for Mount after CL win
Sky Sports UK
Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel was full of praise for Mason Mount after he scored the first goal in a 2-0 win in the Champions..
-
Lionel Messi’s ‘one of the best’ prediction about Mason Mount coming to fruition as Chelsea ace scores stunning goal in Champions League win over Porto
talkSPORT
-
Mount's opening goal leads Chelsea past Porto
ESPN
-
Rio Ferdinand calls on Mason Mount's team-mates to help increase his goal tally
Football.london
-
News24.com | Chelsea punish wasteful Porto to put one foot in Champions League semis
News24
You might like
More coverage
Porto 0-2 Chelsea: Mason Mount scores his first Champions League goal
BBC Sport
Chelsea bounce back from a testing few days to secure a crucial first leg quarter-final away win over Porto in the Champions..