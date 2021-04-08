Manchester United ‘not good enough’ to sign Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland, with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Man City waiting in the wings
Manchester United are not good enough to sign in-demand Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland. That’s the verdict of former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara, who says the Norwegian starlet will have no shortage of suitors this summer and won’t be interested in moving to Old Trafford. Haaland played under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer under Molde and the […]Full Article