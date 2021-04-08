Report: Former NFL player Phillip Adams named as suspect in deadly South Carolina shooting
Published
Five people are dead and one is injured after what police have called a "case of a mass shooting" Wednesday evening in York County, South Carolina.
Published
Five people are dead and one is injured after what police have called a "case of a mass shooting" Wednesday evening in York County, South Carolina.
Authorities said Phillip Adams, who played for the New York Jets, was responsible for a mass shooting that left five people dead..
Journeyman NFL player Phillip Adams has been identified as the primary suspect in South Carolina shooting that has led five dead,..
The gunman who killed five people including a prominent doctor in South Carolina was former NFL player Phillip Adams, who killed..