Kevin Durant returned to the court after sitting out due to injury, leading the Brooklyn Nets to a 139-111 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. KD scored 17 points (5-5 FG) in his return after a 23-game absence, and while Nick Wright agreed he dominated the game, Nick also believes this was KD at half-speed. Hear his three biggest takeaways from KD return to the Nets.