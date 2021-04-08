Shannon Sharpe on Kevin Durant's 'very impressive' return to the Brooklyn Nets | UNDISPUTED

Kevin Durant returned last night after missing the past 23 games and couldn’t be more efficient. Coming off the bench, KD scored 17 points on 5-of-5 shooting from the floor that included two 3-pointers and a perfect 5-for-5 from the free throw line. In 19 total minutes, Durant also added 7 rebounds and 5 assists in the Nets 139-to-111 blowout of the Pelicans. After the game KD said he was ready to quote, 'dive right into the action.' Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about KD's return to the Brooklyn Nets.