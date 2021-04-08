Toni Nadal, uncle and ex-coach of Rafael, joins Felix Auger-Aliassime's team

BBC Sport

Toni Nadal, the uncle and former coach of 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal, joins the coaching team of Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime.

