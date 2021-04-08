The Masters 2021: Tommy Fleetwood 'smashes' hole-in-one on 16th
England's Tommy Fleetwood "smashes in" a hole-in-one on the par three 16th to move to two over par in the opening round of the 2021 Masters.Full Article
England's Tommy Fleetwood made a hole-in-one in Thursday's opening round of the Masters with an ace at the 170-yard par-3 16th..
Justin Rose leads by four, Rory McIlroy hit his dad on the seventh hole and Tommy Fleetwood made the 23rd ace in Masters history on..
Fleetwood's ace is just the 23rd ever at the 16th in Masters history