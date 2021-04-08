Stephens reaches in Volvo Car Open quarterfinals
Former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens reached the quarterfinals of the Volvo Car Open on Thursday, her first time advancing this far in a tournament since the French…Full Article
World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty continued her quest for a second straight title, rallying past Shelby Rogers to reach the quarterfinals..