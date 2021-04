After being forced to stage two Formula 1 races behind closed doors and cancel its MotoGP race in 2020 following the start of the pandemic, Silverstone has been working to try and safely welcome fans back for its 2021 events.

The F1 British Grand Prix is scheduled for 16-18 July, while the MotoGP race will take place on 29 August.

The British government has outlined a roadmap for an easing