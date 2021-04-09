Rugby league: New Zealand Warriors lose in final seconds to Manly Sea Eagles in NRL

Rugby league: New Zealand Warriors lose in final seconds to Manly Sea Eagles in NRL

New Zealand Herald

Published

Sea Eagles 13Warriors 12 In the long and painful history of Warriors heartbreakers, this 13-12 loss to the Sea Eagles would be one of the worst.Daly Cherry-Evans kicked a field goal with three seconds left on the clock, to consign...

Full Article