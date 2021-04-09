Obituary: HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, won widespread respect for his steadfast and constant support of the Queen.Full Article
Prince Philip - who died peacefully in his sleep - previously insisted he didn't want a "fuss" at his funeral.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has heaped praise on the Duke of Edinburgh after he passed away peacefully at Windsor Castle.