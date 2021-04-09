Eddie Hearn reveals the three unbeaten American heavyweights who are being eyed for Dillian Whyte’s next fight, Deontay Wilder not immediate target
Dillian Whyte’s next fight is likely to come against an unbeaten heavyweight in America, Eddie Hearn has revealed. The Brit secured rematch revenge over Alexander Povetkin last month, knocking out the Russian who KOd him last year. Now, he wants a title shot against either Anthony Joshua or Tyson Fury. With those two lined up […]Full Article