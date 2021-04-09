British boxing legends producing next generation of talent: Nigel Benn’s son Conor Benn set for step-up after Chris Eubank Jr’s big fights and debut of Ricky Hatton’s son Campbell Hatton
Campbell Hatton is the latest son of a British boxing legend to have made his professional debut. Ricky Hatton’s 19-year-old began his journey following in those famous footsteps with a win, albeit in a location his father never had the opportunity to box. Campbell’s debut took place on the undercard of Dillian Whyte’s rematch against Alexander […]Full Article