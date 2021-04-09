Skip Bayless: Clippers' big win over Suns was 'Rondo's coming out party, he was sensational' | UNDISPUTED

Last night, with the Los Angeles Clippers down 2 points at halftime to the Phoenix Suns, the TNT crew was having a discussion about the Clippers and Charles Barkley had plenty to say about the team and organization. And even after Paul George dropped 33 points and pulled off the win, Barkley still doubled down and questioned their seriousness. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Clippers' big win over the Suns.