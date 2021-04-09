Daniel Jeremiah reveals his 2021 NFL Mock Draft 3.0 | THE HERD

Daniel Jeremiah reveals his 2021 NFL Mock Draft 3.0 | THE HERD

FOX Sports

Published

Daniel Jeremiah joins Colin Cowherd to discuss his new NFL mock draft. Hear what Jeremiah has to say about the San Francisco 49ers' interest in Mac Jones, and whether Kyle Pitts is the best TE prospect we've seen out of college.

Full Article