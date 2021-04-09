Daniel Jeremiah joins Colin Cowherd to discuss his new NFL mock draft. Hear what Jeremiah has to say about the San Francisco 49ers' interest in Mac Jones, and whether Kyle Pitts is the best TE prospect we've seen out of college.Full Article
Daniel Jeremiah reveals his 2021 NFL Mock Draft 3.0 | THE HERD
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
In latest mock draft, Daniel Jeremiah goes with a cornerback to the Chiefs
In his third mock draft, the NFL.com analyst goes a different direction.
Upworthy
Daniel Jeremiah 2021 NFL mock draft 3.0: 49ers go all in on Mac Jones
Five of the top seven picks are quarterbacks in Daniel Jeremiah's new mock draft. Are the 49ers locked in on Mac Jones? Will the..
Upworthy