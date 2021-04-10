San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove became the first pitcher in franchise history to throw a no-hitter Monday night in a 3-0 win over the Texas Rangers. Previously, the Padres were the only team in the MLB to no throw a no-hitter.Full Article
Joe Musgrove throws no-hitter as Padres defeat Rangers, 3-0
FOX Sports0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Padres' Joe Musgrove throws first no-hitter in club's 53-season history
Newsday
Before Friday, the Padres were the only remaining club in Major League Baseball never to throw a no-hitter. Musgrove, who grew up..
-
Padres' Joe Musgrove Throws 1st No-Hitter in Franchise History vs. Rangers
Upworthy
-
Musgrove throws first no-hitter in Padres history
ESPN
-
Joe Musgrove throws first no-hitter in San Diego Padres history
Upworthy
-
Joe Musgrove throws first no-hitter in San Diego Padres history in win over Texas Rangers
Upworthy
You might like
More coverage
Joe Musgrove throws first no-hitter in San Diego Padres franchise history vs. Texas Rangers
Musgrove, who was traded to San Diego this offseason, notched the first no-no of the 2021 season
CBS Sports