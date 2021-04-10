Joe Musgrove throws no-hitter as Padres defeat Rangers, 3-0

Joe Musgrove throws no-hitter as Padres defeat Rangers, 3-0

FOX Sports

Published

San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove became the first pitcher in franchise history to throw a no-hitter Monday night in a 3-0 win over the Texas Rangers. Previously, the Padres were the only team in the MLB to no throw a no-hitter.

Full Article