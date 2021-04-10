Tottenham injury latest as Spurs boss Jose Mourinho welcomes his former side Manchester United to north LondonFull Article
Tottenham team news and injury latest ahead of Man United clash
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Latest Arsenal team news and injury updates ahead of Sheffield United clash
Football.london
Mikel Arteta has a number of key players ruled out of Sunday evening's clash away at Sheffield United through injury
You might like
More coverage
Arsenal team news and injury latest ahead of Slavia Prague clash
Football.london
Mikel Arteta will be sweating over the fitness of a number of key players ahead of Thursday's Europa League Quarter-Final
Chelsea team news and injury latest ahead of Porto clash
Football.london
Stoke City team news update for Millwall clash
The Sentinel Stoke