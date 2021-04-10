Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has claimed he would have no issue if club legend Sergio Aguero was to join one of Chelsea or ArsenalFull Article
Pep Guardiola open to Sergio Aguero joining a Premier League rival
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Sergio´s preference is my preference – Guardiola not opposed to Aguero joining Premier League rival
SoccerNews.com
Pep Guardiola would have no qualms over Sergio Aguero joining another Premier League club when he leaves Manchester City at the end..
-
Pep Guardiola: I would be happy to see Sergio Aguero face Man City next season
Belfast Telegraph
-
Birthday boy Gabriel Jesus scores in same week Sergio Aguero’s exit is confirmed as Man City continue Premier League title assault
talkSPORT
-
Guardiola: Man City cannot afford to bring in a replacement for Aguero
SoccerNews.com
-
“It’s a nice touch” – Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta on Manchester City putting an Aguero statue outside Etihad (Video)
SoccerNews.com
You might like
More coverage
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola hails ‘fantastic’ team performance at Fulham
Pep Guardiola insisted all 11 players, including goalscorer Sergio Aguero, were fantastic as Manchester City moved 17 points clear..
PA - Press Association STUDIO