Conor Benn has Amir Khan and Kell Brook in sights ahead of Samuel Vargas test

Conor Benn has Amir Khan and Kell Brook in sights ahead of Samuel Vargas test

Daily Star

Published

EXCLUSIVE: Eddie Hearn says Conor Benn can set up a domestic showdown with either Amir Khan or Kell Brook by toppling Samuel Vargas on Saturday night, but the Canadian-Colombian will be no walkover

Full Article