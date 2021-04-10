Jacob deGrom's 14 strikeouts not enough as Mets fall to Marlins, 3-0

Jacob deGrom's 14 strikeouts not enough as Mets fall to Marlins, 3-0

FOX Sports

Published

Jacob deGrom rung up 14 Miami Marlins batters, but the New York Mets couldn't get on the scoreboard in a 3-0 loss. deGrom pitched eight innings and gave up just one earned run.

Full Article