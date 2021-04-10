Conor Benn produced the most impressive victory of his career to date by blasting out Samuel Vargas inside one round of their welterweight scrap, before calling out British boxing icon Amir KhanFull Article
Conor Benn destroys Samuel Vargas in one round before calling out Amir Khan
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Conor Benn has Amir Khan and Kell Brook in sights ahead of Samuel Vargas test
Daily Star
EXCLUSIVE: Eddie Hearn says Conor Benn can set up a domestic showdown with either Amir Khan or Kell Brook by toppling Samuel Vargas..