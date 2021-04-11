Bad Bunny & Damian Priest def. The Miz & John Morrison
Bad Bunny & Damian Priest vs. The Miz & John Morrison
Bad Bunny and The Archer of Infamy go to war against The Miz and John Morrison at The Show of Show
Latin rapper Bad Bunny puts on best celebrity match in WWE history ahead of names like Tyson Fury, Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather
Celebrity appearances in WWE certainly do vary, but rarely do they wrestle a true, long match. Well, that’s what latin rap star..
