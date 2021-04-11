Harry Cobden missed the Grand National after being rushed to hospital earlier in the day at Aintree while Bryony Frost needed treatment following a fall off Yala Enki during the raceFull Article
Bryony Frost and Harry Cobden latest after horror falls on Grand National day
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Jockey rushed to hospital and will miss Grand National after horror fall
Jockey Harry Cobden has been stood down for the day after a fall in the second race at Aintree, meaning he'll miss the ride on Give..
Daily Star