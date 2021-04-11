MLS investigating LA Galaxy's Sebastian Lletget for anti-gay slur on Instagram
Published
L.A. Galaxy and USMNT midfielder Sebastian Lletget admits he "messed up" and removes video of him using slur in Spanish while walking with teammate.
Published
L.A. Galaxy and USMNT midfielder Sebastian Lletget admits he "messed up" and removes video of him using slur in Spanish while walking with teammate.
Major League Soccer said it will investigate the use of an anti-gay slur by LA Galaxy and United States men's national team player..