Tottenham condemn ‘abhorrent’ racial abuse of Heung-min Son after defeat to Man United as South Korea forward becomes latest Premier League star to be targeted online
Tottenham have condemned the ‘abhorrent’ racial abuse directed at Heung-min Son on social media after their 3-1 loss to Manchester United. The South Korea forward gave Spurs a 40th-minute lead, before second-half goals from Fred, Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood turned the game around on Sunday. But Son was in the spotlight before his opener […]Full Article