Ice Cube discusses his Contract with Black America with Shannon Sharpe | EPISODE 5 | CLUB SHAY SHAY

Ice Cube sits down with Shannon to outline his Contract with Black America that is intended to close the wealth gap between white and black citizens. Ice Cube cites black businesses disproportionally suffering during the pandemic and calls for police, justice and prison reform. 'When you’re treated fairly, you don’t have to defund the police,' says Cube. Ice Cube adds that those in power that aren't willing to use their influence for overhaul should be voted out of office.