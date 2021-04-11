Hideki Matsuyama hangs on to win Masters by 1 shot to finish 10 under, make history
After opening his Masters final round with a bogey, Hideki Matsuyama birdied three of his next eight holes, then survived a nervous finish.
Tiger Woods congratulated Hideki Matsuyama on Twitter for his history-making win in the Masters on Sunday.
Hideki Matsuyama delivered golf-mad Japan the grandest and greenest prize of all. Ten years after Matsuyama made a sterling debut..