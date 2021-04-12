Women's Super League: West Ham's Gilly Flaherty looks back on decade of WSL
Published
West Ham United's Gilly Flaherty, who scored the first goal in the Women's Super League, looks back as the WSL turns 10 years old this week.Full Article
Published
West Ham United's Gilly Flaherty, who scored the first goal in the Women's Super League, looks back as the WSL turns 10 years old this week.Full Article
Watch highlights as West Ham put five goals past Reading to lift themselves off bottom spot in the Women's Super League.