IPL 2021: Captain Eoin Morgan delighted for Nitish Rana after KKR overwhelm SRH

IPL 2021: Captain Eoin Morgan delighted for Nitish Rana after KKR overwhelm SRH

Mid-Day

Published

KKR captain Eoin Morgan was overwhelmed by the way Nitish Rana showcased his attacking and positive approach during his 56-ball stay at the wicket.

Full Article