Skip Bayless on Kevin Durant's comments about no longer being motivated by NBA Titles | UNDISPUTED

According to FOX SportsBet, Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are favored to win the NBA Finals. However, that is not entirely what KD is focused on. In a recent interview, Durant said that he is not motivated by titles but wants to quote 'be a great basketball player… Not to be chasing some stuff that humans created, in a ring or a gold ball.' Skip Bayless discusses KD's comments and why he does not believe them.

